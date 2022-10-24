Left Menu

Bulgaria to cull 19,000 hens to contain bird flu outbreak

Bulgaria will begin culling about 19,000 laying hens on an industrial farm in the south of the country on Monday after detection of a highly infectious strain of bird flu, the regional food safety authorities said.

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 24-10-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 18:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

Bulgaria will begin culling about 19,000 laying hens on an industrial farm in the south of the country on Monday after detection of a highly infectious strain of bird flu, the regional food safety authorities said. This is the third outbreak at the farm in the village of Krivo Pole, near the city of Haskovo, in the past three years, the head of the regional food safety agency told reporters.

The risk to humans from the disease is considered to be low, but past outbreaks among farm birds have resulted in extensive slaughtering programmes to contain the spread. The Netherlands and France have also suffered a resurgence in cases of the highly lethal form of avian flu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

