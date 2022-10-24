Left Menu

Widespread rainfall under influence of Sitrang cyclone likely to occur over Tripura: IMD

Widespread rainfall under influence of Cyclone Sitrang is expected over Tripura on Monday and Tuesday, IMD predicted

ANI | Updated: 24-10-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 18:38 IST
Widespread rainfall under influence of Sitrang cyclone likely to occur over Tripura: IMD
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Under the influence of Sitrang cyclone, widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rain at isolated places is very likely to occur over Tripura on Monday and Tuesday, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday. "Under Sitrang influence, widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms/lightning/heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rain at isolated places is very likely to occur over Tripura on 24th & 25th October 2022," IMD said in a press release.

"'Sitrang' lay centred at 11:30 IST near lat 19.3N and long 89.5E about 300 km southeast of Sagar Island," IMD tweeted. "Likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and cross the Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip close to Barisal around the early hours of October 25," IMD added.

"The cyclonic storm "Sitrang" pronounced as "Si-Trang" over east-central & adjoining areas of west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 21 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred at 08:30 hours IST of today, the October 24 over northwest and adjoining the central Bay of Bengal near latitude 18.30N and longitude 88.90E, about 380 km south of Sagar Island and 520 km south-southwest of Barisal (Bangladesh)," stated IMD. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspected

Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspecte...

 India
2
Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final; Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Iran's atomic energy organization says e-mail was hacked; Uganda says two more Ebola cases confirmed in Kampala hospital and more

World News Roundup: Iran's atomic energy organization says e-mail was hacked...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022