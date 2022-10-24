Left Menu

UK's Liz Truss to next PM Rishi Sunak: 'You have my full support'

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-10-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 19:35 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Monday Rishi Sunak had her full support after he won a leadership race to become the country's next leader.

"Congratulations @RishiSunak on being appointed as Leader of the Conservative Party and our next Prime Minister," Truss said on Twitter. "You have my full support."

