UK's Liz Truss to next PM Rishi Sunak: 'You have my full support'

British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Monday Rishi Sunak had her full support after he won a leadership race to become the country's next leader.

"Congratulations @RishiSunak on being appointed as Leader of the Conservative Party and our next Prime Minister," Truss said on Twitter. "You have my full support."

