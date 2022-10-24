UK's Liz Truss to next PM Rishi Sunak: 'You have my full support'
Reuters | London | Updated: 24-10-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 19:35 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Monday Rishi Sunak had her full support after he won a leadership race to become the country's next leader.
"Congratulations @RishiSunak on being appointed as Leader of the Conservative Party and our next Prime Minister," Truss said on Twitter. "You have my full support."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ANALYSIS-Musk's acrimonious Twitter bid heads for business school case study immortalization
Instagram, Twitter restrict Kanye West's account over anti-Semitic posts
Soccer-Cavallo criticises Casillas for deleted 'I'm gay' Twitter post
Kanye West's Twitter, Instagram locked over offensive posts
Kanye West's Twitter, Instagram accounts restricted after alleged anti-Semitic posts