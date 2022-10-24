Greenpeace activists stage protest inside public area of UK parliament
Reuters | London | Updated: 24-10-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 19:52 IST
More than 30 Greenpeace activists had entered a public area within Britain's houses of parliament on Monday to stage a protest, the group said.
The protesters shouted slogans asking the government to take more action on rising energy bills, a Reuters witness said.
