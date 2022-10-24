Left Menu

"Proud to see an Indian becoming PM of that country, which ruled over us for centuries..." locals in Punjab congratulate Rishi Sunak

Locals in Punjab's Zirakpur congratulate Rishi Sunak for becoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

New PM of UK, Rishi Sunak (left) . Image Credit: ANI
Locals in Punjab's Zirakpur congratulated Britain's Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak for becoming the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. "It feels proud to see an Indian-origin becoming a PM of that country, which ruled us for over a century," a resident said. "My friends DS Gill and Amar Singh Rana living in England, are feeling very proud. Because of Rishi's performance. They support Rishi Sunak because of his performance as the Finance Minister. They are proud indeed," Raja Singh, Rashtriya Janshakti Party general secretary, a resident of Zirakpur said. "Today our NRIs are very happy because one of them is going to become the Prime Minister of that country, which ruled not one but many countries," Singh added.

Another resident told ANI that Rishi Sunak has done so much for Britain. He had made certain predictions about the economy, which turned true. This is also true that Rishi Sunak going to be the PM of Britain. "This is a proud moment for me, and not just for me it is a moment of pride for every Indian, living in any corner of the world," he added.

"We have always been hearing this that England gave this to India, gave that, but for the first time India is going to give something to England," Zirakpur local said further. Adding that for the first time Indians will contribute to England's development. Sunak is born in Southampton to parents of Indian descent who migrated to Britain from East Africa.

Rishi Sunak's grandparents are from Punjab, India. An Oxford, and Stanford University alumnae, Sunak is famously married to Akshata Murty, the daughter of NR Narayana Murthy, the billionaire businessman who founded Infosys. (ANI)

