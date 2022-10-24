Governor gave assent to ordinance on reservation for SC/ST quota hike, approval in next session: K'taka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot has given his assent to the ordinance promulgated by the state government to hike the quota for SC/ST communities. However, Bommai said that the ordinance will be passed in the next Assembly session.

The Karnataka cabinet, on October 20, had approved an ordinance for increasing the reservation for the Scheduled Caste community from 15 per cent to 17 per cent and for the Scheduled Tribe community from 3 per cent to 7 per cent. Speaking to the reporters here, Bommai said, "Governor has given assent to ordinance promulgated by state govt to hike quota for SC/ST communities but it'll be passed in the next session of the State Legislature. The reservation for the backward classes will be decided after the receipt of the commission's report."

The Chief Minister said that the communities are being given legal protection. "It is not possible to comment on taking out any community from a reservation or including any community under reservation as it has to be decided as per the Constitution and within the ambit of the legal framework. Since the reservation issue is very sensitive, as head of the State, I have to work in accordance with the Constitution and legal framework," he said.

Earlier last week, Bommai tweeted, "Today my cabinet has taken a historic decision of approving the ordinance on hiking the reservation for my brothers and sisters from the SC/ST community from 15 per cent to 17 per cent and 3 per cent to 7 per cent. This historic decision will bring light and shine into their lives and uplift them by providing adequate opportunities in education and employment." The Cabinet meeting had decided to implement the increase in reservations for Scheduled Castes and Tribes through an ordinance. (ANI)

