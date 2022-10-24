Left Menu

Germany ready for regular infrastructure protection drills in Estonia

Since Oct. 3, German marines and airmen have been training how to secure airports such as the base in Aemari, the harbour in Tallinn and other locations together with soldiers from Estonia, Britain, Denmark and Belgium. The German military said the drills were planned before last month's suspected sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines carrying Russian gas to Europe, which spurred European countries to ramp up protection of their critical infrastructure.

Reuters | Updated: 24-10-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 22:20 IST
Germany ready for regular infrastructure protection drills in Estonia

Germany is ready to continue practice drills on protection of critical infrastructure in Estonia, the German military said on Monday, as a first such exercise dubbed "Baltic Tiger" was about to wrap up. Since Oct. 3, German marines and airmen have been training how to secure airports such as the base in Aemari, the harbour in Tallinn and other locations together with soldiers from Estonia, Britain, Denmark and Belgium.

The German military said the drills were planned before last month's suspected sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines carrying Russian gas to Europe, which spurred European countries to ramp up protection of their critical infrastructure. The chief of the German navy, Jan Christian Kaack, said he agreed with his Estonian counterpart that it would make sense to continue regular drills but that a final decision had yet to be taken.

He was echoed by German air force chief Ingo Gerhartz. "Especially in these times, it is very important to demonstrate in Estonia, but also in the entire Baltics, that we stand at their side and are able, should a crisis arise, to reinforce our forces here in no time," he told reporters.

Estonia has a coastline of 3,800 kilometres along the Baltic Sea and shares more than 300 kilometres of border with Russia. "Here at Aemari Air base, we are just 10 flight minutes away from the Russian border," Gerhartz said.

"What use would the best and most modern Eurofighter be if the airport we are operating from, here in Aemari, were not safe?," he said. The base hosts five German Eurofighter jets as part of a NATO mission to protect the Baltic states' airspace. NATO warned Moscow on Oct. 11 it would meet attacks on allies' critical infrastructure with a "united and determined response".

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also pledged to boost the protection of critical infrastructure, saying the alliance had already doubled its presence in the Baltic and the North Seas to over 30 ships supported by aircraft and undersea activities. Russia, which built the pipelines with foreign partners, also says the damage was caused by sabotage but has pointed at the United States and its allies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspected

Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspecte...

 India
2
Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

 United States
3
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final; Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022