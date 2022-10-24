Left Menu

J-K: Women making eco-friendly diyas from cow dung

The women of Jammu and kashmir's Uddhampur lend their support to eco-friendly celebrations of Diwali with the making of diyas from cow dung.

ANI | Updated: 24-10-2022 22:46 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 22:46 IST
Cow Dung Lamps (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

The Women of Jammu and Kashmir's Uddhampur gave a boost to Prime Minister Modi's initiative of Vocal for Local.

While talking to ANI, Rewa from Tikri said agriculture department officers came to their village and suggested making of cow dung diyas without mixing chemicals. She said, "We discussed the idea with other women and started making cow dung diyas without mixing any harmful chemicals."She said that now over 15 women are making cow dung diyas. Demand for the diyas is high and the women have so far supplied 6,000 diyas to the market. The diyas are made from cow manure, which is biodegradable, and decorated without any harmful colour, she added.

She added, "We get more and more orders ahead of the Diwali festival. Some people demanded diyas without colour and some with them. She appealed to people to boycott Chinese products during Diwali and buy local products. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

