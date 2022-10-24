LATAM POLITICS TODAY -U.S. imposes new sanctions aimed at pressuring Nicaragua's Ortega

The latest in Latin American politics today: U.S. imposes new sanctions aimed at pressuring Nicaragua's Ortega

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration on Monday ratcheted up economic pressure on Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government through a series of steps targeting the country's gold industry and other sectors. Biden signed an executive order that includes banning U.S. companies from doing business in Nicaragua's gold industry, while the U.S. Treasury Department designated the head of Nicaragua's mining authority, along with another top government official, the department said in a statement.

The order's expanded sanctions powers could also be used to block new U.S. investment in certain sectors in Nicaragua, importation of certain Nicaraguan products or the exportation of certain items to Nicaragua, it added. Mexico to discuss lithium, auto industry with U.S. climate envoy Kerry

MEXICO CITY - Mexico will speak with U.S. climate envoy John Kerry about lithium, batteries and the automotive industry when Kerry visits the northwestern state of Sonora on Friday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said. Lopez Obrador said he would speak with Kerry on the so-called Sonora Plan, part of a push to turn the state into a green energy hub, focusing on solar farms and the production of lithium, a key component in batteries for electric vehicles.

The president said the two would meet in the city of Hermosillo, abandoning a previous suggestion to meet at a solar plant under construction in the coastal city of Puerto Penasco. Brazilian politician surrenders after injuring policemen while resisting arrest

RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA - Brazilian politician Roberto Jefferson surrendered early on Sunday evening after wounding two policemen while resisting an arrest ordered by the country's Supreme Court. President Jair Bolsonaro tried to distance himself from his ally, posting a video on social media after the arrest, saying someone that fires at policemen should be treated as a criminal.

Two officers were wounded by shrapnel from a grenade thrown by the former congressman. Both went to hospital and were later released, the statement said. Japan temporarily closes Haiti embassy as security worsens

TOKYO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Japan has temporarily closed its embassy in Haiti due to the worsening security and humanitarian situation, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Monday. Haiti is facing acute fuel shortages due to a blockade by a coalition of gangs that are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, with economic activity coming to a halt and many hospitals forced to close or curtail their operations.

It is unclear how soon the embassy would reopen, a ministry official said. (Compiled by Steven Grattan; Editing by Sandra Maler)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)