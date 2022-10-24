Left Menu

New Delhi: Air quality remains 'very poor' with overall AQI of 323

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in the overall Delhi region was in the 'very poor' category at 323.

On Diwali evening, the air quality in Delhi remained in the "very poor" category with the overall air quality index (AQI) at 323. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in the overall Delhi region was in the 'very poor' category at 323.

However, in the Delhi University and airport area, the AQI remained in 'very poor' category at 365 and 354. At Mathura Road, the AQI was in the 'very poor' category at 322. While at Gurugram, the AQI remained in the 'poor' category at 342. In a bid to reduce vehicular pollution, the Delhi government also announced the 'Red Light On Gaadi Off' campaign.

Under the campaign, public representatives and officials will motivate commuters to turn their vehicles off at red lights to curb vehicular pollution. The air quality in the national capital is also affected because of stubble burning in surrounding Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan in the winter. (ANI)

