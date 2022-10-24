Left Menu

Cyclone 'Sitrang' to cross Bangladesh coast

The cyclone 'Sitrang' is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards and is expected to cross Bangladesh's coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip close to Barisal in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

  • India

The cyclonic storm "Sitrang" pronounced as "Si-Trang" over the northwest and adjoining the central Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 28 kmph during the past 6 hours on Monday evening, an official statement said. "The cyclone is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards and is expected to cross Bangladesh's coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip close to Barisal in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday," the communique said.

Earlier today, the West Bengal government was witnessed taking all the precautionery measures, including evacuation of people, and supply of relief material to shelters, to deal with possible devastation under the impact of cyclone 'Sitrang'. Civil defence teams are deployed at Bakkhali Sea Beach in South 24 Parganas. Tourists are not allowed to visit the beach and the shops have also been closed.

"We are fully prepared for the cyclone," said Disaster management official Anmol Sasmor. Under the influence of Sitrang cyclone, widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rain at isolated places is very likely to occur over Tripura on Monday and Tuesday, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

