Gujarat: Businessmen perform 'Bahikhata Worshipping' in Diwali

A large number of traders on Monday performed puja of their 'bahi khata' (ledger) at Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Surat on the occasion of Diwali. Worshipping of accounting books on Diwali, the Festival of Lights, has been a tradition among the traders' community.

It is believed that the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity, remain throughout the year if one worships the ledger on Diwali day. Traders make swastika signs with vermillion, saffron and sandalwood on their account books; some even write Shri Ganeshaya Namah. Worshipers also fast during Diwali.

Deepavali, popularly known as the festival of lights, is celebrated nationwide with great pomp. People perform puja, observe rituals, decorate their homes with diyas, rangoli, ornaments, and lights, enjoy delectable sweets and meals, dress in new traditional attire, and more. According to Hinduism, Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya on Diwali after slaying Ravana and spending 14 years in exile. People make wishes for health, wealth, and prosperity to the gods Lakshmi, Ganesh, and Kubera as part of the festival of lights.

With Dhanteras or Dhan Trayodashi as the first day and Bhai Dooj as the last, Diwali festivities last for five days. Govatsa Dwadashi signifies the beginning of Diwali in Maharashtra one day earlier. The festivities began on October 21 in Maharashtra. Drik Panchang predicts that Diwali's five days began on October 22 and will end on October 25. (ANI)

