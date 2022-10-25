U.S. says Russia would face consequences for using 'dirty bomb' or a nuclear bomb
There would be consequences for Russia whether it uses a so-called "dirty bomb" or a conventional nuclear weapon, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday.
There would be consequences for Russia whether it uses a so-called "dirty bomb" or a conventional nuclear weapon, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday. Washington and other Western countries have accused Russia of plotting to use a threat of a device laced with nuclear material as a pretext for escalation in Ukraine.
Asked if Washington would treat the use of a "dirty bomb" the same as any other nuclear bomb, Price said "there would be consequences" for Russia either way. "Whether it uses a 'dirty bomb' or a nuclear bomb. We've been very clear about that," Price told reporters.
