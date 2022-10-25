Left Menu

World Bank disburses additional $500 mln to Ukraine

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-10-2022 05:42 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 05:42 IST
The World Bank said on Monday it had disbursed an additional $500 million to help Ukraine meet urgent spending needs created by Russia's Feb. 24 invasion and the ongoing war. The financing by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the bank's main lending arm, was supported by $500 million in loan guarantees from Britain that were announced on Sept. 30, the bank said.

It comes on the eve of a recovery conference taking place in Berlin on Tuesday, where national leaders, development experts and CEOs will discuss how to rebuild Ukraine after Russia's invasion, now entering its ninth month. “The Russian invasion continues to cause massive destruction of Ukraine’s infrastructure – including water, sanitation, and electricity networks – just as winter is approaching, further endangering Ukrainian people,” World Bank Group President David Malpass said in a statement.

“The new portion of financing disbursed today will be used to maintain essential government services. We stand firmly to support the Ukrainian people as they face this unparalleled crisis.” The World Bank has mobilized a total of $13 billion in emergency financing for Ukraine, of which $11.4 billion has been fully disbursed.

Russia's invasion caused over $97 billion in direct damages to Ukraine through June 1, but it could cost nearly $350 billion to rebuild the country, the World Bank, Ukrainian government and the European Commission said in a report released in September. Moscow has called its actions a special military operation to rid its neighbor of extremists.

