Tribal in Alluri stages protest demanding electricity connection

The tribal community protested on the occasion of Diwali demanding electricity connection in their village.

ANI | Updated: 25-10-2022 09:53 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 09:49 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tribal villagers of Alluri Seetharama Raju district on Monday staged a protest with hand-made lights demanding electricity to their village on the occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights. The villagers protested against the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government at Burigi village of Ananthagiri Mandal in Alluri Seetharama Raju district.

The President of the Tribal Association Govind said that Burigi village had not received electricity even after 75 years of the country's independence. "Even after 75 years of independence, the village of 500 people has not received electricity. They live among wild animals in the dense forest," he said.

Govind expressed his hope of getting access to electricity on at least next Diwali. "The government does not provide the right to live as given by the Constitution. Even now, the festival was organized by begging the forest deities to provide electricity facilities to our villages," he added.

Earlier in May, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had laid the foundation stone for the world's largest integrated renewable energy storage power project in the Kurnool district. The project, located at Gummitham Tanda, was undertaken by Greenko Group and aims at generating 5230 MWs of electricity. Notably, Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy earlier in June said that the state government will provide nine hours of continuous free power supply during day time to the farmlands in the coming Kharif season.

While addressing the reporters, the minister said, "Our government will provide 9 hours continuous free power supply during day time to the farmlands in coming Kharif season. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has allocated Rs 1700 crores for making this possible. All facilities are made in this regard. In the Anantapur district, farmers asked for power supply during the day and night. Power will be supplied there accordingly." The minister said that the state energy sector had Rs 80,000 crores debt burden allegedly due to the policies of the previous TDP rule.

"Our Chief Minister is trying hard to cover up the debt burden. In the past two years, the state government has given Rs 18,000 crores in support to the department", he said."There is no question of privatization of any part of the Energy department. We have been fixing meters for electric motors in the agricultural lands. It is in accordance with the central government guidelines. However, it won't be any financial burden on farmers as we are providing free power for farmlands", the minister said.

