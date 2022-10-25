Left Menu

Ten injured while bursting crackers in Hyderabad

Among the injured, a child lost his eye and three others will have to undergo surgery.

ANI | Updated: 25-10-2022 10:03 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 10:02 IST
Ten injured while bursting crackers in Hyderabad
An injured person at hospital in Hyderabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

10 people were injured and hospitalized while bursting firecrackers on the occasion of Diwali in Hyderabad on Monday. The injured, including children, are being treated at the state-run Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital in Mehdipatnam.

Civil Surgeon Dr Najabi Begum said, "Yesterday (a day before Diwali) we had three cases. Today we got 10 cases out of which 4 cases were serious. Out of these, a child lost his eye and the other three will have to undergo surgery." Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) has recently cracked down on the sale of banned firecrackers on the occasion of Diwali. Dedicated teams were formed to implement the order of the pollution control board.

Diwali is a festival of lights and one of the major festivals celebrated all over India. This year, Diwali was celebrated on October 24. Diwali symbolizes the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance."

According to mythology, on this day Lord Ram returned to his kingdom Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman after defeating Ravan in Lanka and serving 14 years of exile. This festival is also widely associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

FEATURE-Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022