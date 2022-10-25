Left Menu

11 fire accidents reported in Thane on Diwali

With the ongoing Diwali celebrations across the nation, as many as 11 fire accidents were reported in Thane, said Thane Municipal Corporation officials.

ANI | Updated: 25-10-2022 10:53 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 10:42 IST
With the ongoing Diwali celebrations across the nation, as many as 11 fire accidents were reported in Thane, said Thane Municipal Corporation officials. "The Thane Fire Brigade received a total of 16 calls yesterday, out of which 11 were about fire caused due to firecrackers," said the officials of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

The officials also informed that there were no casualties or injuries reported in any of the incidents. In another incident, a fire broke out in a godown in Mumbai's Sakinaka area.

According to Mumbai Fire Brigade, a level-2 fire broke out at a godown on Mumbai's Sakinaka-Khairani road. Eight fire tenders were on the spot to douse off the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. So far no injury was reported. In the Vasai area of the Palghar district, a fire broke out in a footwear godown. According to the Vasai fire department, no casualties were reported.

In another incident, a fire broke out in a house in a building in Goregaon East in Mumbai. A team of the fire brigade was deployed on the spot. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualty was reported.

