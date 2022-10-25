Left Menu

Karnataka: 3 dead, 2 injured after car rams into road divider in Chitradurga

As many as three people were killed while two others were critically injured after their car rammed into a road divider in Chitradurga, said traffic police officials on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 25-10-2022 10:48 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 10:48 IST
Visual from the accident spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as three people were killed while two others were critically injured after their car rammed into a road divider in Chitradurga, said traffic police officials on Tuesday. The tragic accident occurred near the Tourists Guest House.

The injured were shifted to the hospital by the police officials. According to the Chitradurga Traffic Police, two out of the three persons who died in this accident belonged to Medehalli while the third person hailed from Bengaluru.

Investigations into the matter are underway. Earlier in another instance, nine people were killed in a head-on collision between a tempo traveler vehicle and a KMF milk vehicle on the late night of October 16 in the Hassan district of Karnataka.

Among the deceased, seven people were from the Salapura village and two were from the Doddihalli village. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

