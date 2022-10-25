Stone pelting between two communities in Gujarat's Vadodara on Diwali night
A clash between two communities broke out in the Panigate area of Vadodara in Gujarat. The police are srutinising CCTV footage and interrogating eyewitnesses and locals to ascertain the cause of the clash.
- Country:
- India
An incident of stone pelting between two communities was reported in the Panigate area of Gujarat's Vadodara on Monday, Diwali night. According to police, the situation has been brought under control and footage from CCTVs are being scrutinized.
An inquiry is underway and eyewitnesses are being questioned. "An incident of stone pelting occurred near the Muslim Medical Center in Panigate last night. Police immediately reached the spot and took action. The situation is completely under control. CCTVs are being checked and an inquiry with the eyewitnesses is underway to identify the cause of the incident," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Yashpal Jaganiya said.
"Stones were pelted at each other in a clash between two communities on the late night of Monday in Vadodara's Panigate area. Many vehicles were set on fire and shops were also vandalized," the DCP said. He further said that the Vadodara Police and top officials reached the spot and made efforts to control the situation.
A police official was also attacked with a petrol bomb during patrolling, he added. Further investigation into the matter is underway.
Meanwhile, early this month 40 people were arrested in a communal clash in vegetable market in Savli town of Vadodara. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat
- Panigate
- Diwali
- Yashpal Jaganiya
- Vadodara
ALSO READ
Don't tell 'white lies' to befool Gujarat farmers: SAD to Kejriwal
Gujarat: PM Modi to inaugurate multiple development projects in Bharuch, Jamnagar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of country's first bulk drug park at Bharuch in Gujarat.
Gujarat will not allow 'Urban Naxals' to destroy life of state's youth: PM Modi.
Congress seems inactive in Gujarat, but it is silently going to villages and towns and trying to convince people to vote against BJP: PM Modi.