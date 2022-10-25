Left Menu

Stone pelting between two communities in Gujarat's Vadodara on Diwali night

A clash between two communities broke out in the Panigate area of Vadodara in Gujarat. The police are srutinising CCTV footage and interrogating eyewitnesses and locals to ascertain the cause of the clash.

Visual from the site of clashes in Gujarat's Vadodara (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
An incident of stone pelting between two communities was reported in the Panigate area of Gujarat's Vadodara on Monday, Diwali night. According to police, the situation has been brought under control and footage from CCTVs are being scrutinized.

An inquiry is underway and eyewitnesses are being questioned. "An incident of stone pelting occurred near the Muslim Medical Center in Panigate last night. Police immediately reached the spot and took action. The situation is completely under control. CCTVs are being checked and an inquiry with the eyewitnesses is underway to identify the cause of the incident," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Yashpal Jaganiya said.

"Stones were pelted at each other in a clash between two communities on the late night of Monday in Vadodara's Panigate area. Many vehicles were set on fire and shops were also vandalized," the DCP said. He further said that the Vadodara Police and top officials reached the spot and made efforts to control the situation.

A police official was also attacked with a petrol bomb during patrolling, he added. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Meanwhile, early this month 40 people were arrested in a communal clash in vegetable market in Savli town of Vadodara. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

