Lucknow woman destroys roadside diya shops on Diwali, video goes viral

In the viral video, it can be seen that a woman holding a stick in her hand suddenly came out of the house and attacked the diya shops on the roadside.

ANI | Updated: 25-10-2022 11:21 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 11:21 IST
Screengrabs from viral video. Image Credit: ANI
Lucknow Police registered a non-cognizable offence against a woman after a video of her went viral on social media in which she can be seen destroying the shops of roadside diya sellers in the city's Gomti Nagar on Diwali. The incident was reported in Patrakarpuram located in Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow on Monday.

In the viral video, it can be seen that a woman holding a stick in her hand suddenly came out of the house and attacked the diya shops on the roadside. She can be sitting destroying shops one after the other. The investigation is underway. (ANI)

