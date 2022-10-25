Qatar's Emir says initial indicators show GDP growth of 4.3% in H1 2022
25-10-2022
Qatar's Emir said on Tuesday that initial indicators show GDP growth of 4.3% in the first half of 2022.
High energy prices have so far translated into a budget surplus of 47.3 billion Qatari Riyals, the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani added in a televised speech to the country's advisory Shura Council.
