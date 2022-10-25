Qatar faced unprecedented criticism as host country of World Cup, Emir says
Reuters | Doha | Updated: 25-10-2022 12:09 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 12:06 IST
- Country:
- Qatar
Qatar has faced unprecedented criticism since it was picked as the host of the 2022 World Cup, some of which has amounted to slander, the country's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said in a televised address on Tuesday.
"We dealt with the situation from the beginning in good faith. We even considered some of the criticism as positive and constructive," he said.
"But it appears to us that the campaign is continuing and expanding and contains slander and double standards."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tamim
- World Cup
- Qatar
- bin Hamad al-Thani
- Emir
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cricket-Mitchell cleared for New Zealand's T20 World Cup campaign
Mia Bhuta, first American player of Indian descent to play in World Cup, wants to inspire Indian girls
Pakistan Army contingent leaves for Qatar to provide security during the FIFA World Cup
Qatar hires 3rd cruise ship as floating hotel for World Cup
Rugby-World Cup organisers sack CEO Atcher over management climate