No EU decision on gas price caps today, Estonia says

European Union energy ministers meeting on Tuesday will not make final decisions on whether to cap gas prices, but a compromise should be easier to negotiate now that gas prices have retreated from their recent highs, Estonia's economy minister said on Tuesday.

"We'll make the decisions... not today," Riina Sikkut said on her arrival to the EU meeting in Luxembourg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)