UPDATE 1-China to impose consumption tax on e-cigarettes from November

China's Ministry of Finance will impose a consumption tax on e-cigarettes sold in China from Nov. 1, according to a notice published on Tuesday.

The taxation policy will further entrench China's once-scattered e-cigarette industry into the country's state-backed tobacco monopoly, a major generator of tax revenue for the country. According to the Ministry of Finance, a tax rate of 36% will be placed on the production or import of e-cigarettes, while an 11% tax will be placed on the wholesale distribution of e-cigarettes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)