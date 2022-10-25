Left Menu

Kisan Bima Yojana online portal to be launched in Anantnag district from October 30

The online portal of Kisan Bima Yojana will be officially launched from October 30, after which farmers can register themselves, so that farmers can benefit through the insurance scheme after being hit by natural calamities,said chief Agricultural officer.

In the Kashmir valley, the agricultural sector has to face frequent losses due to natural calamities such as strong winds, hailstorms and heavy snowfalls. In such a situation, the farmers have always been demanding that the administration should arrange such a process by which it would be possible to recover their losses in time. Along with various measures for such farmers, the administration has decided to officially launched the Kisan Bima Yojana online portal on October 30. According to the administration, farmers affected by natural calamities will be benefited through the insurance scheme after registering their names with its help.

Chief Agriculture Officer Ejaz Hussain gave this information during the Kisan Mela held in South Kashmir recently. "The online portal of Kisan Bima Yojana will be officially launched from October 30, after which farmers can register themselves so that farmers can benefit through the insurance scheme after being hit by natural calamities," he said. It may be noted that the administration is also organising Kisan Melas in various districts of Kashmir Valley to inform the farmers about government schemes like Kisan Credit Card and Crop Insurance Yojana etc.

"It used to be very difficult to tell the government about your loss, but when it goes online, you will be able to access the administration from the comfort of your home," said the farmers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

