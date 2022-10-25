Russia's Ukraine invasion latest news: Moscow takes 'dirty bomb' claim to U.N.

Russia doubled down on its claim - rejected by Ukraine and its Western allies - that Kyiv is preparing to use a "dirty bomb" in Ukraine, saying Moscow would bring the issue to the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday. CONFLICT

* The U.N. nuclear watchdog is preparing to send inspectors in the coming days to two Ukrainian sites at Kyiv's request, it said on Monday evening, apparently in response to Russia's "dirty bomb" claims. * President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated a pledge to retake the southern city of Kherson, the loss of which would be a big setback for President Vladimir Putin.

DIPLOMACY * The United States is considering sending older HAWK air defense equipment from storage to Ukraine to help it defend against Russian drone and cruise missile attacks, two U.S. officials told Reuters.

* Russia's sustained drone attacks represent a new low point in its war against Ukraine but are also a sign of Moscow's desperation, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at a Ukraine reconstruction conference in Berlin. * Zelenskiy told the conference Russian rockets and Iran-made drones had destroyed more than a third of Ukraine's energy sector.

* German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in Ukraine for a surprise visit, his first since Russia invaded the country on Feb. 24. * U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner "does not expect miracles" at her appeal hearing on Tuesday against a nine-year Russian jail term for having cannabis oil in her luggage, her lawyers said.

* A U.S. internal intelligence bulletin will lay out specifics this week on cyber threats to elections operations from China and Russia ahead of Nov. 8 congressional elections, Politico reported on Monday. * The top U.S. and Russian generals held talks by phone on Monday for the first time since May, a U.S. official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

ECONOMY * European Union energy ministers meeting on Tuesday will not make final decisions on whether to cap gas prices, but a compromise should be easier to negotiate now that gas prices have retreated from their recent highs, Estonia said.

* The world will still need Russian oil to flow to the market despite a price cap, with between 80% to 90% an "encouraging level" to meet demand, the head of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol said. * Ukraine is keeping its forecast of the winter wheat sowing area for the 2023 harvest unchanged at 3.8 million hectares despite a delay caused by unfavourable weather, deputy agriculture minister Taras Vysotskiy told Reuters.

* Thirty liberal U.S. congressional Democrats urged President Joe Biden to shift his strategy for the Russia-Ukraine war by pursuing a negotiated settlement. QUOTE

"Russia's war and its consequences are destroying the foundations of economic relations, as Russia has become unpredictable in every respect," said Mario Mehren, chief executive of oil and gas producer Wintershall Dea, a long-term partner to Russian gas giant Gazprom.

