Goldman's Solomon: Fed could raise beyond 4.5-4.75% if no 'real changes in behaviour'
Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 25-10-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 14:07 IST
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said on Tuesday the U.S. Federal Reserve said economic conditions will "tighten meaningfully from here" and the U.S. Federal Reserve could hike rates beyond 4.5-4.75% if it does not see real changes in behavior.
"So I too am in the camp that we likely – likely have a recession in the U.S., going to have I think, most likely, a recession – we might be in a recession in Europe," he said, speaking at Saudi Arabia's flagship investment conference FII.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Europe
- U.S. Federal Reserve
- Saudi Arabia's
- Goldman Sachs
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chinese chip makers' shares slump after U.S. publishes new export rules
Chinese tech shares tumble after U.S. publishes new export rules
China stocks fall as COVID flare-ups, U.S. crackdown weigh
China tech shares sink as U.S. export curbs raise chip sector hurdles
Pork industry takes fight over California law to U.S. Supreme Court