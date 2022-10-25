Left Menu

3 labourers run over by train in Delhi's Badli Industrial area

The bodies were found lying a little away from Badli station towards Holambi. The deceased were were identified as Mohd Hafiz, Mohd Shahrukh (both are relatives) and Riyazul. All of them are in the age bracket ranging from 19 to 21 years.

ANI | Updated: 25-10-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 14:53 IST
3 labourers run over by train in Delhi's Badli Industrial area
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons have been run over by a train between Badli Yard and Holambi in Delhi. The bodies were found lying a little away from Badli station towards Holambi. The deceased were were identified as Mohd Hafiz, Mohd Shahrukh (both are relatives) and Riyazul. All of them are in the age bracket ranging from 19 to 21 years.

All of them were labourers working in the Badli Industrial area and residing in rented premises in Rana park, Village Siraspur of Delhi. Station Master Badli conveyed the information about the unfortunate incident.

Initial enquiry revealed that these three and a fourth person Mohd Ehsaan, who also works and stays with them, had gone to a nearby park and were returning to their residence. It is believed that they saw a train coming while crossing the railway track while simultaneously Shatabdi express came from another direction.

Upon spotting the train, they tried to run but were run over by the train. The fourth oerson, Mohd Ehsaan sat there between the two tracks and survived. Relatives of the deceased have been contacted and they are likely to reach Delhi. Meanwhile, bodies have been shifted to Subzi Mandi Mortuary. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance: Study

Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance:...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022