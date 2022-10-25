Mumbai's air quality in poor category on day after Diwali

A day after Diwali, the air quality in Mumbai remained in the 'poor' category with the overall air quality index (AQI) at 290. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the AQI in the overall Mumbai region was in the 'very poor' category at. In Andheri, AQI was in 'very poor' category at 358. In BKC and Borivali, the AQI remained 'poor' at 293 and 232 respectively. In Chembur and Malad, AQI was 'very poor' at 319 and 375 respectively. However, in worli area, the air quality was in the 'satisfactory' category.

In Pune, the air quality was 'poor' with overall AQI at 208. A day after Diwali, Delhi was wrapped in a blanket of smog as the air quality on Tuesday remained in the "very poor" category with the overall air quality index (AQI) 323.

Meanwhile, firecracker waste was seen in various parts of Delhi and national capital region post-Diwali celebrations. Pertinent to mention, Delhi government banned the production, storage, sale, and bursting of firecrackers this year as well and imposed fines and jail terms in case of violation. In a bid to reduce vehicular pollution, the Delhi Government also announced the 'Red Light On Gaadi Off' campaign.

Under the campaign, public representatives and officials will motivate commuters to turn their vehicles off at red lights in a bid to curb vehicular pollution. The air quality in the national capital is also affected because of stubble burning in surrounding Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan in the winter. (ANI)

