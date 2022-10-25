Left Menu

Kerala HC extends stay on appointment of CPIM leader's wife in Kannur University

Kerala High Court on Tuesday extended the stay of the appointment of Priya Varghese, wife of the Kerala Chief Minister's Private Secretary, KK Ragesh, as the associate professor at Kannur university till November 2.

ANI | Updated: 25-10-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 15:26 IST
Kerala HC extends stay on appointment of CPIM leader's wife in Kannur University
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala High Court on Tuesday extended the stay of the appointment of Priya Varghese, wife of the Kerala Chief Minister's Private Secretary, KK Ragesh, as the associate professor at Kannur university till November 2. KK Ragesh is a CPIM leader and a former Rajya Sabha MP.

Single Bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran extended the stay and adjourned the matter to November 2. The stay has come in a petition filed by the second rank holder seeking a directive to the Kannur University and its selection committee to rework the rank list for the post of Associate Professor in the Malayalam department of the Kannur University after removing Priya Varghese.

"Priya Varghese was not qualified enough to be called for the interview as she did not have the requisite teaching experience. However, she was interviewed, and the selection committee gave her first rank.", alleged the petition. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance: Study

Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance:...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022