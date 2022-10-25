Left Menu

South African designer revives family history in new collection

This multitude of roles is reflected in different silhouettes and colours the designer used in her collection, which includes a dress with an image of Ntuli's mother printed on the front.

South African designer revives family history in new collection
Thando Ntuli, a young designer who just unveiled her new collection at South African Fashion Week, hopes her clothes will convey a sense of home. The 25-year-old, who grew up in the township of Soweto, took inspiration from the dresses and skirts she used to borrow from her mother and grandmother in the 1980s and 1990s.

"I just want this sense of home to be given, or transferred to the people wearing the brand," said Ntuli, whose brand is called "Munkus" after a term of endearment that her family uses for her. The designer dedicated her Autumn/Winter 2023 collection to her mother and explored different roles women play in society.

"I looked into the five personas that my mum represents: she's basically a giver, a nurturer, a lover, a fighter, and a leader," Ntuli told Reuters. This multitude of roles is reflected in different silhouettes and colours the designer used in her collection, which includes a dress with an image of Ntuli's mother printed on the front.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

