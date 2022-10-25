Left Menu

Robots serve food, do firefighting, other tasks at housing society in Jaipur

Society secretary Sher Singh said, "We have bought robots. From whom we are taking different services. We just got 4 robots. They include a fire-fighting robot. We will see for 6 months how it goes."

ANI | Updated: 25-10-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 17:01 IST
Robots serve food, do firefighting, other tasks at housing society in Jaipur
A robot serves food. (Source ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 25: A residential society in Jaipur, the Gulmohar Garden Society, has acquired four robots that provide services as food servers, fire-fighters, receptionists and cleaners. These can also be seen functioning here as security guards, and watering trees and plants. They also receive and acknowledge complaints.

A resident said it is a different experience. Earlier humans used to serve food, but now robots are doing it. "We saw this in expensive hotels, now it is happening in our society. We feel good," he said. Society secretary Sher Singh said, "We have bought robots. From whom we are taking different services. We just got 4 robots. They include a fire-fighting robot. We will see for 6 months how it goes."

He said, "There is a danger to the lives of workers in some tasks such as manual scavenging. The robot checks the gas inside and helps the workers. This reduces the risk of injury. We have also deployed security guards and firefighting robots." The robots are environment-friendly as they can be charged with electricity. They also have a solar panel for charging, said the society secretary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance: Study

Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance:...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022