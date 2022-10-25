Robots serve food, do firefighting, other tasks at housing society in Jaipur

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 25: A residential society in Jaipur, the Gulmohar Garden Society, has acquired four robots that provide services as food servers, fire-fighters, receptionists and cleaners. These can also be seen functioning here as security guards, and watering trees and plants. They also receive and acknowledge complaints.

A resident said it is a different experience. Earlier humans used to serve food, but now robots are doing it. "We saw this in expensive hotels, now it is happening in our society. We feel good," he said. Society secretary Sher Singh said, "We have bought robots. From whom we are taking different services. We just got 4 robots. They include a fire-fighting robot. We will see for 6 months how it goes."

He said, "There is a danger to the lives of workers in some tasks such as manual scavenging. The robot checks the gas inside and helps the workers. This reduces the risk of injury. We have also deployed security guards and firefighting robots." The robots are environment-friendly as they can be charged with electricity. They also have a solar panel for charging, said the society secretary.

