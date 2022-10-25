Left Menu

Bihar woman attends Yogi's 'Janata Darshan' at Gorakhpur, seeks intervention into her problems

A woman from Bihar took part in the 'Janata Darshan' of Yogi Adityanath and sought his attention to address her problems.

25-10-2022
A woman from Bihar participated in the 'Janata Darshan' of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held at Gorakhnath temple on Tuesday where she "registered her complaint" seeking his intervention into her problems. According to an official release, Yogi listened to her problems and told her that had she faced the problem in UP, it would have been resolved immediately and advised her to raise her issue with the authorities concerned in her state.

"This is the second time in a row that a person from Bihar has visited Janata Darshan to register her complaint with the CM seeking his help in addressing her problem. Earlier, during the last Janata Darshan of the Chief Minister, another woman from Bihar had complained about her joblessness and the gigantic problem of unemployment in her state and CM Yogi had assured her of help, directing officials in this regard," the release said. Besides listening to the Bihar woman, CM Yogi also listened to the complaints of about 200 people during the Janata Darshan held outside Mahant Digvijaynath Memorial Auditorium and gave directions to the administration and police officers for their redressal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

