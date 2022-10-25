Russia's attack on Ukraine latest news: Moscow takes 'dirty bomb' claim to U.N.

Russia doubled down on a warning that Ukraine is preparing to use a "dirty bomb" on its own territory, an assertion dismissed by the West and Kyiv as false, and was expected to bring the issue to the U.N. Security Council later on Tuesday. CONFLICT

* Russia's defence ministry said its forces had repelled Ukrainian attacks in the southern Kherson region and eastern Luhansk region of Ukraine. Reuters was unable to verify battlefield reports. * President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated a pledge to retake the city of Kherson, the loss of which would be a big setback for President Vladimir Putin.

* The U.N. nuclear watchdog is preparing to send inspectors in the coming days to two Ukrainian sites at Kyiv's request, it said on Monday evening, apparently in response to Russia's "dirty bomb" claims. DIPLOMACY

* U.S. WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner's lawyers urged a Russian appeal court to acquit her or at least reduce her nine-year sentence, which they said did not fit the offence of possessing and smuggling cannabis oil. * Poland may have to build a barrier on its border with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad to stop a wave of African and Asian migrants who could start trying to cross in the coming weeks, a top Polish official said.

* Russia said it sees no reason to expect relations with Britain to improve under new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. * Italy's new government will support Ukraine and will not give into "blackmail" from Russian President Vladimir Putin, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told parliament.

* Norwegian police on Monday arrested a suspected Russian spy in the Arctic town of Tromsoe, public broadcaster NRK reported, citing the Nordic country's PST security service. * The United States is considering sending older HAWK air defense equipment from storage to Ukraine, two U.S. officials told Reuters.

* Everyone in government agrees that Ukraine's territorial integrity must be preserved, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in response to a question about calls from within his own party for more diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine. * Zelenskiy and the European hosts of a conference on his country's reconstruction laid out a vision of a future Ukraine as a European Union member and major exporter of green energy to the continent.

* German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier made a surprise visit to Kyiv. * Finnish seismologists said they detected five underwater blasts in Russian waters in the Baltic Sea last week.

ECONOMY * European Union energy ministers will not make final decisions on whether to cap gas prices on Tuesday, but lower prices should make a compromise easier to negotiate, Estonia said.

* The world will still need Russian oil to flow to the market despite a price cap, with between 80% to 90% an "encouraging level" to meet demand, the head of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol said. * Ukraine is keeping its forecast of the winter wheat sowing area for the 2023 harvest unchanged at 3.8 million hectares despite a delay caused by unfavourable weather, deputy agriculture minister Taras Vysotskiy told Reuters.

* Russian coal exports to energy-hungry China have jumped by about a third this year but the supply boom is being constrained by transport infrastructure limitations, industry sources and officials said. QUOTE

"There are more women left ... so I decided that it was probably the right time to widen my skill set and start cutting their hair," Moscow barber Artemiy Zolotorevsky said, explaining he had fewer male customers since Russia announced a "partial mobilisation" of men to fight in Ukraine. (Compiled by Philippa Fletcher)

