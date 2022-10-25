DIARY-Political and General News Events from Oct 25

For other diaries, please see:

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25

** MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets his counterpart from Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, in Moscow. ** CAIRO - The 24th Ministerial Meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum will be held in Cairo.

** BERLIN - Frank-Walter Steinmeier President of Germany receives Denys Shmyhal Prime Minister of Ukraine in Berlin - 1100 GMT ** TAIPEI CITY - Taiwan-EU investment forum – 0530 GMT

** TOKYO - U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman meets Vice Foreign Minister of South Korea Cho Hyun-dong in Tokyo – 0530 GMT ** SINGAPORE - Abdullah of Pahang King of Malaysia and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah arrive in Singapore for state visit (To Oct 28)

** TOKYO - Antti Kaikkonen Minister of Defence of Finland will make a working visit to Japan (To Oct 27) RIYADH - Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit to Saudi Arabia (final day). VILNIUS - King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium are starting their three-day state visit to Lithuania (to Oct. 26). CANBERRA - The Deputy Minister of National Defence of the Hellenic Republic Nikolaos Hardalias will visit Australia (to Oct. 29). VATICAN CITY - Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades, will pay a state visit to the Vatican (final day) TAIPEI CITY - Taiwan hosts the U.S. National Endowment for Democracy's World Movement for Democracy summit (to Oct. 27). SEOUL - South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol delivers a budget speech at parliament – 0100 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - Israeli President Isaac Herzog will meet with Joe Biden, president of the United States of America. LUXEMBOURG - EU energy ministers meet in Luxembourg. BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen host a conference on post-war reconstruction of Ukraine in Berlin. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26 ** TOKYO - Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Vice Foreign Minister of South Korea Cho Hyun-dong hold a trilateral meeting in Tokyo.

** JAKARTA - Eamon Gilmore EU Special Representative for Human Rights will visit Indonesia ahead of the 4th ASEAN-EU Policy Dialogue on Human Rights. ATHENS - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visits Athens (to Oct. 27).

** BRUSSELS - Romania Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca meets with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels – 1000 GMT ** SKOPJE - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen travels to North Macedonia.

** BRUSSELS - Valdis Dombrovskis European Commissioner for Trade meets International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. ** PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hold a press conference following talks in Paris – 1300 GMT

** RIYADH - Turkey's Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati speaks at Future Investment Initiative Forum in Saudi Arabia – 0830 GMT ** BRUSSELS - The NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, Urmas Reinsalu, at NATO Headquarters. BRUSSELS - European Commission director general of defence Timo Pesonen at a European Parliament committee hearing – 0700 GMT. MADRID - Spain's economic affairs minister Nadia Calvino, and the President of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) Rodrigo Buenaventura, close a CNMV conference "Towards a more sustainable finance system" - 0800 GMT. BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg meets Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, holds news conference - 1215 GMT. PRETORIA - South Africa's finance minister Enoch Godongwana will present medium term budget policy statement, which updates economic forecasts, adjusts the budget and makes emergency changes to spending – 1200 GMT. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27

** ATHENS - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet and hold a press conference at the Maximos Mansion in Athens – 0630 GMT ** TIRANA/ PRISTINA - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen travels to Albania and Kosovo.

** OSLO - EU energy commissioner Kadri Simsom to visit Norway to discuss a number of energy topics and will hold a press conference together with Norwegian oil and energy minister Terje Aasland following a meeting between the two – 1000 GMT ** BERLIN - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner holds a press conference on new estimates for tax revenue – 1300 GMT

** BRUSSELS - Paolo Gentiloni European Commissioner for Economy meets International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. JAKARTA - Southeast Asian foreign ministers will hold a special meeting in Indonesia PRETORIA - The president of the Kingdom of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, will conduct a state visit to South Africa and meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28 ** SARAJEVO/ PODGORICA - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen travels to Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro

** BRUSSELS - Paolo Gentiloni European Commissioner for Economy delivers a speech at the EU Sustainable Investment Summit – Session 2 ‘Clean, secure and affordable energy for the future'. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29 ** BELGRADE - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen travels to Serbia. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30 PRAGUE - EU Informal meeting of trade ministers (to Oct. 31). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3 BEIJING - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reportedly plans a visit to China (To Nov.4) SEOUL - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will visit South Korea. (To Nov. 5) MANAMA - Pope Francis visits Bahrain (to Nov. 6). MUNSTER, Germany - G7 foreign ministers to meet in Munster (to Nov. 4). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4 TEHRAN – 43rd anniversary of U.S. embassy takeover. In 1979, Iranian militants seized the U.S. embassy in Tehran and captured 90 hostages; 52 were held captive for 444 days. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6 GLOBAL – International day for preventing the exploitation of the environment in war and armed conflict. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8 WASHINGTON, D.C. - US House of Representatives election. WASHINGTON, D.C. - US Senate election. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11 NEW DELHI - US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to visit India to attend the US-India economic and financial partnership ahead of the G20 meeting. PHNOM PENH - Leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN) bloc and counterparts from other related countries attend the 40th and 41st regional summit (to Nov. 13). BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (budget) meeting. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12 BRUSSELS - World Pneumonia Day. MANAMA - Bahraini Council of Representatives election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 13 YANGON, Myanmar – 11th anniversary of release of Myanmar's detained opposition leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, from house arrest. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 14 GLOBAL – World Diabetes Day. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15 AMMAN - King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden will pay a State Visit to Jordan, at the invitation of His Majesty King Abdullah. (To Nov. 17) BALI - Indonesia set to host the G20 Summit on the resort island of Bali (to November 16). BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (defence) meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 16 GLOBAL - International day for tolerance. GLOBAL – World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Day. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17 GLOBAL - World Prematurity Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18 VUKOVAR, Croatia – 31st anniversary of the Vukovar massacre. On Nov. 18, 1991, Serb militia and Yugoslav army troops who refused to accept Croatia's independence captured the once prosperous, ethnically mixed town on the banks of the Danube, after reducing it to a rubble in a brutal three-month siege. BANGKOK - Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) inter-governmental forum from 21 member economies in the Pacific Rim attends the annual summit in Bangkok (To Nov 19) BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20 GLOBAL - World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic victims. MALABO - Equatorial Guinea holds snap presidential election. MALABO - Equatorial Guinean Chamber of Deputies Election. KATHMANDU - House of Representatives of Nepal Election. MALABO - Equatorial Guinean Senate Election. ASTANA - Kazakhstan holds snap presidential election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 21 KRONG SIEM REAP, Cambodia – 9th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defence Ministers’ Meeting (To Nov 23) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting. LONDON - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will make a state visit to Britain, Buckingham Palace. (To Nov. 24) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25 GLOBAL – International day for elimination of violence against women. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26 MUMBAI, India - 14th anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008 lasted nearly three days and left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29 TOKYO – Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will visit Japan (to Nov. 30). TEHRAN, Iran – 11th anniversary of an attack on the British Embassy by dozens of Iranian students and protesters angry over Britain's unilateral sanctions. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1 WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts French President Emmanuel Macron at White house for state visit. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DECEMBER 5 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DECEMBER 12 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15 BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (To Dec 16) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. 