Delhi court directs 'no coercive' action against forensic scientific officer in rape case registered in Goa

In a case originally registered at Goa's Verna police station on Oct 18, Additional Sessions Judge Rajinder Singh of Patiala House Court directed the Rajiv Chowk Metro station police not to take any coercive action against the accused till the next date of hearing.

A Delhi Court recently directed Delhi police not to take any coercive action against the accused in a zero FIR related to a rape case lodged at Verna police station in Goa. "Zero FIR has not been officially received at Rajiv Chowk Metro station police station," officials said. In a case originally registered at Goa's Verna police station on Oct 18, Additional Sessions Judge Rajinder Singh of Patiala House Court directed the Rajiv Chowk Metro station police not to take any coercive action against the accused till the next date of hearing.

A woman registered a Zero FIR in Goa's Verna police station against a Scientific Officer, working at a Forensic lab, in Goa and accused him of rape. "The victim alleged that the accused made sexual relations with her on the pretext of marriage. The victim is working at Gurugram. Both are from the same field," an official statement said.

According to the Zero FIR, registered in Goa's police station, both the victim and the accused were known to each other from January 2017 to August 2022. The victim alleged that the accused induced her to befriend him. He further induced her to meet him at Rajiv Chowk Metro station where he forcefully caught hold of her hand and kissed her. The woman alleged that the accused took her to Madhya Pradesh and Gurugram and forced her into physical intimacy in a lieu of marriage, which he later refused.

The zero FIR was registered on October 18 at Verna police station in Goa and was subjected to transfer to the Rajiv Chowk metro station police station. However, the Investigation Officer (IO) of Delhi police told the Court that the Zero FIR has not been officially received at the Rajiv Chowk metro station police station. "Therefore he is not aware of the facts of the case," he added.

The court directed the Delhi police to interrogate and record the statement of the complainant. Meanwhile, no coercive action shall be taken till the next date of the hearing. "In the meantime, no coercive action shall be taken against the accused in the present matter, " the court ordered on October 18.

The court has listed the matter on November 3, 2022, for further hearing. (ANI)

