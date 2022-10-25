Left Menu

Saudi energy min says using emergency stocks may be 'painful'

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 25-10-2022 18:52 IST
Saudi energy min says using emergency stocks may be 'painful'
Saudi Arabia's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Tuesday that some were using their emergency stocks and using it as a mechanism to manipulate markets when its purpose should be to mitigate any shortages of supply.

"It is my duty to make clear that losing emergency stocks may be painful in the months to come," the minister said addressing the Future Initiative Investment (FII) conference in Riyadh.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced a plan last week to sell off the rest of his release from the nation's emergency oil reserve by the year's end and begin refilling the stockpile as he tries to dampen high gasoline prices ahead of midterm elections on Nov. 8.

