CM Dhami instructs officials to provide status of pothole-free roads in U'khand within a week

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday directed the officials to provide the status of pothole-free roads in the state within a week. He gave the directions in a meeting held at the secretariat.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, Dhami said that the public have the right to smooth and safe travel, adding that taking care of the people's facilities is the state government's biggest priority. "How much work has been done so far by the departments concerned to make the roads of the state pothole free..?? How many roads were repaired? How much work is left? Immediately give all the information to the Chief Minister within 1 week," Dhami said.

He gave strict instructions that the work of repair/maintenance and pothole clearance of all the roads should be completed by the departments concerned at the earliest in any situation. The Chief Minister said that special attention should be paid to quality in the repairing of roads and potholes. There should be no complaint of any kind in road repair works. Dhami also took the updated information about the development works conducted in Haridwar Vishisht Corridor, Pithoragarh Airport, Manaskhand Corridor, Ramnagar - Ranikhet road, Maa Purnagiri Dham from the officials.

Chief Minister Dhami directed to implement the projects of development of the Manas Kanth Corridor and Haridwar Vishisht Corridor at the earliest. "It was informed in the meeting that under Manas Kand Corridor, 29 temples, including Golju Devta, Patal Bhubaneshwar, Kot Bhramari, and Kainchi Dham of Kumaon, have been identified. Road connectivity, road connectivity and ropeway system are being strengthened for tourists and pilgrims under the Manaskhand corridor," the CMO said.

The Chief Minister also directed to expedite the development works conducted in Maa Purnagiri Dham. He said that keeping in mind the public sentiments, it is necessary to strengthen all the essential facilities for the devotees here at the earliest. (ANI)

