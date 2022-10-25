World News Roundup: Analysis-Iran crackdown may burnish Raisi's credentials for top job; Moscow barbers describe fight for survival as mobilization cuts staff and customers and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Analysis-Iran crackdown may burnish Raisi's credentials for top job

By tightening curbs on women's rights, President Ebrahim Raisi has boosted his hardline credentials and possibly his prospects of becoming Iran's Supreme Leader, even at the cost of provoking mass protests and driving a wedge between many Iranians and the ruling elite, three analysts and a pro-reform official said. A year after Raisi's election marked the end of what many Iranians recall as more pragmatic, tolerant times, his government's tougher enforcement of hijab-wearing in the weeks before Mahsa Amini's death in custody on Sept. 16 reflected a full reassertion of hardline influence.

Moscow barbers describe fight for survival as mobilization cuts staff and customers

Faced with a sharp drop in clients since Russia began mobilizing men to fight in Ukraine, Moscow barber Artemiy Zolotorevsky is learning to cut women's hair to keep his business afloat. With hundreds of thousands of men having joined the army or fled Russia in the last month, barbershops around Moscow are fighting for survival, three barbers told Reuters.

Russian court upholds U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence

A Russian court on Tuesday dismissed U.S. WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner's appeal against a nine-year sentence for possessing and smuggling vape cartridges containing cannabis oil. Griner and her lawyers had asked for acquittal or at least a reduction in her sentence, which they said was disproportionate to the offence and at odds with Russian judicial practice.

New PM Rishi Sunak pledges to fix Britain's many problems

Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday he was not daunted by the scale of the challenge as he became Britain's third prime minister in two months, pledging to restore trust, rebuild confidence and lead the country through an economic crisis. The 42-year-old former hedge fund boss, who has only been in elected politics for seven years, has been tasked with bringing an end to the infighting and feuding at Westminster that has horrified investors and alarmed international allies.

Analysis-China's newly empowered Xi faces a daunting to-do list

China's Xi Jinping kicks off his third leadership term with more power than ever, but a mountain of problems to tackle, from a dismal economy to his own COVID-19 policy that has backed the country into a corner, and deteriorating ties with the West.

At home, Xi, 69, must fill myriad jobs in the party and state bureaucracy after the change in leadership at the top of his ruling Communist Party, following its twice-a-decade congress that ended last week.

Russia takes Ukraine 'dirty bomb' warning to U.N. as Kherson braces

Russia doubled down on a warning that Ukraine is preparing to use a "dirty bomb" on its own territory, an assertion dismissed by the West and Kyiv as false, and was expected to bring the issue to the U.N. Security Council later on Tuesday. Moscow sent a letter detailing its allegations about Kyiv to the United Nations late on Monday, and diplomats said Russia planned to raise the issue at a closed meeting with the Security Council on Tuesday.

Exclusive-U.S. considers HAWK air defense equipment for Ukraine, say U.S. officials

The United States is considering sending older HAWK air defense equipment from storage to Ukraine to help it defend against Russian drone and cruise missile attacks, two U.S. officials told Reuters. The HAWK interceptor missiles would be an upgrade to the Stinger missile systems - a smaller, shorter-range air defense system - that the United States has already sent to blunt Russia's invasion.

Analysis-Bolsonaro's cash injection gains traction with poor Brazilians ahead of vote

A wave of new government spending by President Jair Bolsonaro may be giving him a boost in the final stretch of a close reelection campaign, opinion polling shows, in a dangerous precedent for electoral law, according to legal experts. The new measures will cost some 273 billion reais ($52 billion) this year and next, according to an analysis of government figures by Reuters, adding to fiscal challenges for whoever wins the election. Congressional approval is pending for 146 billion reais worth of that spending.

Norway police arrest suspected Russian spy -broadcaster NRK

Norwegian police on Monday arrested a suspected Russian spy in the Arctic town of Tromsoe, public broadcaster NRK reported on Tuesday, citing the Nordic country's PST security service. The man, who worked as a scientist at the University of Tromsoe, had posed as a Brazilian citizen but police believe his real identity to be Russian, NRK reported.

World is in its 'first truly global energy crisis' - IEA's Birol

Tightening markets for liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide and major oil producers cutting supply have put the world in the middle of "the first truly global energy crisis", the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday. Rising imports of LNG to Europe amid the Ukraine crisis and a potential rebound in Chinese appetite for the fuel will tighten the market as only 20 billion cubic meters of new LNG capacity will come to market next year, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said during the Singapore International Energy Week.

