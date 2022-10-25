Delhi saw 30 pc drop in incidents of firecracker bursting this Diwali as against last year: Gopal Rai

There was 30 per cent less pollution on Diwali in Delhi as compared to last year and the city recorded its best air quality for the day after the festival in five years, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday.

The air quality index (AQI) stood at 323 on Tuesday (the day after Diwali) as compared to 462 last year, he said.

''People of Delhi were very thoughtful on Diwali this year and I want to thank them. Today, the pollution level is the lowest in five years,'' Rai told reporters on the sidelines of an event where he launched 150 mobile anti-smog guns.

He said the anti-smog guns will be deployed at 40 spots across the capital where air pollution is high.

The minister said that there has been a decline of 30 per cent in pollution level as compared to the previous year. ''The AQI of 323 is still worrying and tells us that air pollution will increase in the coming days,'' he said.

Rai further claimed the Punjab government controlled stubble burning in the state without support from the Centre.

''Punjab reported 1,019 incidents of stubble burning on Diwali day (Monday) as compared to 3,032 on Diwali last year.

''On the other hand, farm fires have increased in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh,'' he said.

