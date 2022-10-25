China to focus on internal demand, says commerce ministry
China will focus on expanding domestic demand and enhancing the fundamental role of consumption in economic development, the ministry of commerce said on Tuesday.
The country will also continue to promote its opening up to global business, the ministry added.
