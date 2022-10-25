US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq rise at open amid mixed earnings reports
Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 19:06 IST
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Tuesday as investors digested a mixed bag of earnings reports, with Microsoft and Alphabet rising ahead of their results later in the day.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.10 points, or 0.06%, at 3,799.44, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 44.35 points, or 0.40%, to 10,996.97 at the opening bell.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 35.97 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 31,463.65.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement