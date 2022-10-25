U.S. diplomat Sherman condemns North Korea missile launch
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and her South Korean counterpart condemned North Korea's latest missile launch on Tuesday after a meeting in Tokyo in which she pledged continued U.S. support for South Korea and Japan.
"The Deputy Secretary and First Vice Foreign Minister Cho condemned the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) recent ballistic missile launches as reckless and destabilizing to regional and global security," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
