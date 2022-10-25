Left Menu

Centre earned Rs 254 cr from disposing scrap, eased 588 rules: Jitendra Singh

The Centre has earned Rs 254.21 crore from scrap disposal besides easing of 588 rules during the ongoing special cleanliness campaign, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday.He said 40 lakh files have been reviewed and 37.19 lakh square feet of space freed so far.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 19:10 IST
Centre earned Rs 254 cr from disposing scrap, eased 588 rules: Jitendra Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has earned Rs 254.21 crore from scrap disposal besides easing of 588 rules during the ongoing special cleanliness campaign, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday.

He said 40 lakh files have been reviewed and 37.19 lakh square feet of space freed so far. Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said tremendous enthusiasm is being witnessed in ministries/department for institutionalising Swachhata and minimising pendency. “Revenue of Rs 254.21 crore has been earned so far from the disposal of scrap. A total of 588 rules have been eased,” he said while talking to media at his official residence here.

Singh said the campaign has inculcated a behavioural change and led to innovation in governance.

He said there were 68,363 Swachhata campaign sites and 40.52 lakh files (including e-files and physical files) were reviewed. The minister reviewed the progress of week 3 of “special campaign 2.0” being implemented in all government offices of India and said significant progress was achieved in the period October 2-October 25, 2022. As many as 3,20,152 public grievances have been redressed, 37.19 lakh square feet of space was freed and 5,416 references from the Members of Parliament (MPs) were also processed, he said. The campaign, which is being undertaken from October 2-October 31, in its three weeks has been holistic in size and scale, witnessed widespread participation from thousands of officials and citizens who came together create a movement for Swachhata in government offices. Cabinet ministers, Ministers of State and secretaries to Government of India participated in the special campaign 2.0, providing leadership and guidance in its implementation. V Srinivas, secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) said there has been tremendous participation in the campaign from the government officials.

“Impact of the cleanliness campaign is visible. Rules and processes have already been identified for simplification. The campaign has brought out many positive changes so far,” he said.

Information and Broadcasting secretary Apurva Chandra, who was also present during the press meet, also shared initiatives being undertaken in his department as part of the campaign.

Talking to PTI, he said an electronic billing system (e-billing) will be implemented by the year-end to process grant of government advertisements to newspapers and their billing.

Himanshu Pathak, secretary, Department of Agriculture Research and Education (DARE) suggested taking this cleanliness campaign to villages as well to ensure its grand success.

Pathak insisted on the need for farmers to create wealth from waste like crop residue instead of burning it.

He said if we do not waste crop residue and create wealth, it can help in increasing fertility of soil and crop growth. PTI AKV SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance: Study

Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance:...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022