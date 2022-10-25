Threat to unity, integrity of nation, says RSS leader Indresh Kumar about Vijayan's comment on varsity row

Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Tuesday alleged that Kerala Chief Minister Pinrayi Vijayan's recent statements on the varsity row are a threat to the unity and integrity of the nation. He added that the remarks had been issued by Vijayan "out of frustration".

Earlier on Tuesday, Vijayan slammed governor Arif Mohammad Khan for asking Vice Chancellors of nine universities to resign and alleged that Khan is working "as a tool of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)". While talking to ANI, Kumar said, "those who get frustrated, start abusing the RSS and this is why the CM of Kerala is also abusing."

"The statement of the chief minister threatens the nation's unity and integrity and is thought-provoking. The decision regarding the resignation of the Vice Chancellor has been taken after due consultation between the constitutional bench of the court and the governor. Those who get frustrated, start abusing the RSS," Kumar added. "The Chief Minister is abusing the RSS out of frustration. They should not do the unconstitutional and immoral act of abusing the Governor. They should call the person who is in a constitutional position rather than abuse RSS," he stated.

While on Sunday, the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) called it the result of a conspiracy by the Sangh Parivar to destroy the state's resistance for its agenda of allegedly saffronizing the country's education system. CPI(M) also alleged that this decision violates all the limits of democracy. Responding to this statement, Kumar said, "saffronisation is the most fruitful for the world because the world is getting a message from it. Today there is a reverberation in the world, when the people of the world or some power went against it and they called saffron terror or communal, on the same day it came to know that it is anti-national."

"Now the situation has come that many countries of the world are considering Deepawali as their festival. Now the situation has come to this that Nizamuddin Dargah is asking people to celebrate Deepawali, there will be darkness, bring light, drive away evil, and bring good. Leftists say that it is the voice of saffron, saffron is related to Lord Surya, saffron is contentment, the soul and energy of Lord Vishnu, so to abuse him is to oppose the development," he concluded. Earlier on Monday, the Kerala High Court held that all nine Vice Chancellors of various universities can continue in their positions until the Chancellor issues a final order following show-cause notices to them earlier today. (ANI)

