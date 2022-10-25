Left Menu

Govt raises over Rs 254 crore from sale of scrap in just 3 weeks

The Special Campaign 2.0, being undertaken from October 2-31, has completed two weeks of implementation.

ANI | Updated: 25-10-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 19:35 IST
Govt raises over Rs 254 crore from sale of scrap in just 3 weeks
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday the government had earned Rs 254.21 crore from scrap disposal as he reviewed the progress after three weeks of Special Campaign 2.0 being implemented in all government offices of India. In addition, 3,05,268 public grievances have been redressed, 5,416 MPs' references replied and 588 rules eased, Singh said on Tuesday.

The Special Campaign 2.0, being undertaken from October 2-31, has completed two weeks of implementation. In the period October 2-25, Special Campaign 2.0 has been implemented in remote outstation offices, foreign missions and posts, attached and subordinate offices and citizen-centric 'swachhata' initiatives. The Special Campaign 2.0 in its third week, was holistic in size and scale and had witnessed widespread participation from thousands of officials and citizens who came together create a movement for Swachhata in government offices.

Cabinet ministers, ministers of state and secretaries participated in the Campaign, providing leadership and guidance in implementation. In three weeks, the department of posts has conducted the cleanliness campaign in 17,767 post offices, the Ministry of Railways has conducted in 7028 railway stations, department of pharmaceuticals in 5,974 campaign sites, department of defence in 4,578 campaign sites and the ministry of home affairs in 4,896 campaign sites. Sources aware of the developments told ANI, "We are still awaiting the final figures since the portal closes in the first week of November."

Another source informed ANI that, "as of now the biggest contributor to the sale of scrap is concerned, the Ministry of Defence has accounted for 60 per cent of the revenue earned out of this drive. But also very interesting that India's lifeline -- Railways -- is yet to submit its figure and that is expected to be a big contribution in that way." The progress of Special Campaign 2.0 is monitored on a dedicated portal www.pgportal.gov.in on a daily basis. Nodal Officers have been appointed in all ministries/ departments who monitor work undertaken by field offices. The Campaign is reviewed on a weekly basis by secretaries to the government of India. The progress of the Campaign has been widely reported in social media with over 10,000 social media tweets by ministries/departments. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance: Study

Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance:...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022