Thieves break into five houses, steal service pistol of MLA's gunman in MP's Ratlam

"Locks of five houses were broken, including a constable's quarter. The constable, Lakshman Singh who is posted as a gunman of Sailana MLA Harsh Vijay Gehlot, reported in the FIR that his service pistol has been stolen in the incident," CSP Anand said.

ANI | Updated: 25-10-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 19:55 IST
Jaora CSP Abhishek Anand (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Thieves broke into five houses and among the items they stole was the service pistol of an MLA's gunman in 24th Battalion of Jaora, Ratlam district on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, an official said on Tuesday. Jaora CSP Abhishek Anand said that on getting the information about the incident, the police registered a case and started investigation into the matter.

"Locks of five houses were broken, including a constable's quarter. The constable, Lakshman Singh who is posted as a gunman of Sailana MLA Harsh Vijay Gehlot, reported in the FIR that his service pistol has been stolen in the incident," CSP Anand said. Around 15 teams are involved in the investigation of the matter. They are checking the CCTV footage installed around the battalion. Movement on all the routes are also being checked. Efforts are on to nab the accused, CSP Anand added.

According to reports, Lakshman had come a day earlier from the MLA's place on leave. He had gone to his main residence in Jhabua district on Sunday to celebrate Diwali. He left his pistol at his quarters itself and the thieves had stolen it. (ANI)

