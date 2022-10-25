New Delhi: India's tally of Monkeypox now stands at 19 after Nigerian tests positive for virus

India's tally of Monkeypox cases now stands at 19 after another Nigerian citizen tested positive for the virus in Delhi. According to the sources, "the latest case is of a Nigerian who is admitted at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital (LNJP) in Delhi, patient is stable and under treatment."

The majority of cases are of African origin with symptoms like light fever, mouth ulcers, genital ulcers, weakness, skin lesions, body aches, and eye irritation. According to the experts, the symptoms take 6-13 days after contracting the virus and remain for 5-12 days. The symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, chills, swollen lymph nodes, and fatigue.

The latest data available on the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention website is over 28, 000 Monkeypox cases have been confirmed in the US, with six deaths and 75,568 global cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)