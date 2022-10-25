Left Menu

New Delhi: India's tally of Monkeypox now stands at 19 after Nigerian tests positive for virus

According to the sources, "the latest case is of a Nigerian who is admitted at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital (LNJP) in Delhi, patient is stable and under treatment."

ANI | Updated: 25-10-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 20:02 IST
New Delhi: India's tally of Monkeypox now stands at 19 after Nigerian tests positive for virus
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's tally of Monkeypox cases now stands at 19 after another Nigerian citizen tested positive for the virus in Delhi. According to the sources, "the latest case is of a Nigerian who is admitted at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital (LNJP) in Delhi, patient is stable and under treatment."

The majority of cases are of African origin with symptoms like light fever, mouth ulcers, genital ulcers, weakness, skin lesions, body aches, and eye irritation. According to the experts, the symptoms take 6-13 days after contracting the virus and remain for 5-12 days. The symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, chills, swollen lymph nodes, and fatigue.

The latest data available on the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention website is over 28, 000 Monkeypox cases have been confirmed in the US, with six deaths and 75,568 global cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance: Study

Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance:...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022