Up to EU countries to decide on gas price cap in power sector, energy chief says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 25-10-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 20:31 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
It is up to European Union countries to decide whether to move forward with an idea to cap the price of gas used in the power sector, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said on Tuesday, after talks among countries' energy ministers on the issue.

"It's up to the member states if they will find a solution," Simson told a news conference. The European Commission shared an analysis of the proposal with countries on Monday, which warned that the scheme could risk increasing Europe's gas use.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

