Russia's Ukraine invasion latest news: Kyiv says nuclear experts to check Moscow's 'dirty bomb' allegations soon

Russia was expected to press its case at the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that Ukraine is preparing to use a "dirty bomb" on its own territory, an assertion dismissed by Western and Ukrainian officials as a pretext for escalating the war. CONFLICT

* Ukraine's foreign minister said inspectors from the U.N. nuclear watchdog would arrive soon to inspect two Ukrainian sites at Kyiv's request, adding that it feared Moscow's "dirty bomb" allegations were preparation for a "false-flag" operation. * Russian President Vladimir Putin said the country needed to speed up decision-making in relation to the military campaign in Ukraine. The defence ministry said earlier that its forces had repelled Ukrainian attacks in the southern Kherson region and eastern Luhansk region of Ukraine.

* President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated a pledge to retake the city of Kherson, the loss of which would be a big setback for Putin. Reuters was unable to verify battlefield reports.

DIPLOMACY * A Russian court dismissed U.S. WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner's appeal against a nine-year sentence for possessing and smuggling vape cartridges containing cannabis oil. Griner's lawyer said she hoped she could be released in a prisoner exchange with the United States.

* The United States is considering sending older HAWK air defense equipment from storage to Ukraine, two U.S. officials told Reuters. * Poland may have to build a barrier on its border with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad to stop African and Asian migrants who could start trying to cross in the coming weeks, a top Polish official said.

* Italy's new government will not give into "blackmail" from Russian President Vladimir Putin over Ukraine, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told parliament. * Everyone in government agrees Ukraine's territorial integrity must be preserved, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said when asked about calls from within his own party for more diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

* Zelenskiy and the European hosts of a donor conference laid out a vision of a future Ukraine as a European Union member and major exporter of green energy to the continent. * German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier made a surprise visit to Kyiv.

* Norwegian police on Monday arrested a suspected Russian spy in the Arctic town of Tromsoe. * Finnish seismologists said they detected five underwater blasts in Russian waters in the Baltic Sea last week.

ECONOMY * Ukraine's external financing needs will be around $3 billion a month through 2023 in a best case scenario, but could rise as high as $5 billion if Russian bombing becomes "even more dramatic," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.

* European Union energy ministers expressed support for the idea of a dynamic price cap for gas to limit price spikes, Czech industry minister Jozef Sikela said after their talks. * The world will still need Russian oil despite a price cap, with between 80% to 90% an "encouraging level" to meet demand, the head of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol said.

* Ukraine is keeping its forecast of winter wheat sowing unchanged at 3.8 million hectares despite unfavourable weather, deputy agriculture minister Taras Vysotskiy told Reuters. * Russian coal exports to energy-hungry China have jumped by about a third this year but supply is constrained by transport infrastructure limitations, industry sources and officials said.

QUOTE "There are more women left ... so I decided that it was probably the right time to widen my skill set and start cutting their hair," Moscow barber Artemiy Zolotorevsky said, explaining he had fewer male customers since Russia announced a "partial mobilisation" of men to fight in Ukraine. (Compiled by Philippa Fletcher)

